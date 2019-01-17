Police appeal for information on Hartlepool burglary

Police are appealing for information about a burglary and motorbike theft in Hartlepool.

The officers are investigating the two in one burglary in the town's Selby Grove.

The incident happened between midnight and 7am on Saturday, January 12.

As a result of the burglary a silver Suzuki Swift vehicle was reportedly stolen from the property which was later recovered by police.

Two men aged 31 and 35 were arrested on suspicion of burglary and have been released under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact DC Becky Alderson from Cleveland Police on 101 quoting event number 006596.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.