Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary at a property in Hartlepool.

The incident happened at a home in Hartville Road between 7pm and 10pm on Tuesday, February 5.

An untidy search was made of the home, however, it is believed that nothing was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Becky Alderson from Hartlepool Operational Crime Team on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 20850.

Or Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.