Police have launched an appeal to find a man who has gone missing from home.

The whereabouts of Michael Coleman, 40, from Peterlee, are currently unknown.

He is described as being 6ft 1in, with short hair greying hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark brown waterproof jacket, jeans and a t-shirt.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact police quoting incident ref DHM-12102018-0211