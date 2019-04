Police have launched an appeal to trace a missing Hartlepool man.

Darren Watson, 24, was last seen last night at about 9pm in the town.

He is described as white with brown, short hair, 5ft 10in tall of thin build.

He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a black Boss sweatshirt and a white and blue jacket.

Cleveland Police is asking anyone with information in regards to Darren's whereabouts to call 101, quoting 54495.