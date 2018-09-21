Police appeal to find missing Hartlepool woman

Police have launched an appeal to trace a missing Hartlepool woman.
Officers are urgently trying to find 32-year-old Gemma Pitman.
Gemma has been reported missing from the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool.
She also has links to Stockton so may have travelled there.
Unfortunately there is not a description of what Gemma was last seen wearing.
However she is described as a white woman with light hair and distinctive tattoos.
Police are concerned for Gemma’s welfare.
Anyone who has seen Gemma or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 101.