Police appeal to find missing Hartlepool woman

Police have launched an appeal to trace a missing Hartlepool woman.

Officers are urgently trying to find 32-year-old Gemma Pitman.

Gemma has been reported missing from the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool.

She also has links to Stockton so may have travelled there.

Unfortunately there is not a description of what Gemma was last seen wearing.

However she is described as a white woman with light hair and distinctive tattoos.

Police are concerned for Gemma’s welfare.

Anyone who has seen Gemma or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 101.