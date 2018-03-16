Police appeal to find missing teenager believed to be in Hartlepool

Police have appealed for help in finding a missing teenager.

Sixteen-year-old James Wood was last seen at his home in Coxhoe, near Durham shortly before 7.45am on Monday, March 5.

Durham Police believe he could be in the Hartlepool area.

James is described as 5ft, 7ins tall, with short, dark brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a grey padded jacket and possibly black joggers, with grey trainers.

He was also carrying a large grey sports bag.

Anyone who sees James is asked to call Durham Police on 101