Police appeal to trace a missing teenager

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing teenager who has links to Peterlee.

Durham Police are concerned about William Carr, 14, who has been missing from home for more than a week.

The Tow Law boy failed to turn up at pre-arranged meeting point after spending the day with friends in Durham City on Wednesday, August 1.

He has links to Stanley and Peterlee, but officers believe he could also be in the Northumbria area.

William is described as white, 6ft and of slim build. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, red polo neck T-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers.

Anyone has information about William’s whereabouts should contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 482 of August 1, 2018.