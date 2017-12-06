Police appeal to trace convicted burglar who has absconded from prison

Police are hoping to track down a burglar who absconded from a North East prison several months ago.

Officers are repeating their appeal to the public for their assistance in tracing John Henry Swales, 23, who absconded from Kirklevington Prison in Yarm in September.

Swales was jailed in 2016 for burglary and it is believed he could now be in the Lincolnshire or Nottinghamshire area.

Officers continue to carry out enquiries to locate him and are appealing for help from the public.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information about his location is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Louise Sproson from Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.