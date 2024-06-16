Cleveland Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing man with links to Hartlepool
Cleveland Police say Mark McNeil was last seen by friends and family around three weeks ago although “he was only reported missing to police a few days ago”.
The force said in a statement on Sunday night: “Mark is around 6ft 1in tall, of slim build and he has blue eyes and a shaved head. He has a tattoo on his neck saying ‘Verlayne’.
“Mark has links to Hartlepool and Stockton.
“We are becoming increasingly concerned for Mark’s wellbeing and welfare and would make a direct appeal to him, urging him to contact someone to let them know he is safe and well.
“We would also ask anyone who has seen Mark or who knows his current whereabouts to contact Cleveland Police ASAP on the 101 number.
“Please quote ref 111430.”
