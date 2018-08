Police are hoping to trace a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Sarah French was last seen in Billingham today at around 1pm.

Sarah is described as a white female, around 5ft 5in tall, with shoulder-length blonde hair, a pale complexion and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing white trainers, blue jeans, a mustard coloured top and a grey gillet with fur on the front.

Anyone who may have seen Sarah or anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101.