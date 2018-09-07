Police appeals following road rage and assault incidents

Police are appealing for witnesses to separate incidents, one involving an alleged road rage attack and another a street assault, to come forward.

The suspected road rage incident occurred on the A1027 slip road towards Billingham at around 7am today.

The driver of a white Mercedes A Class and a grey BMW were reportedly involved in an altercation on the A19, close to the A689 slip road on Wolviston.

Both vehicles drove on, then pulled over on the slip road on the A1027 towards Billingham and both drivers remained in their vehicles and had a verbal altercation.

The 19-year-old male driver of the Mercedes allegedly then threw an unknown substance towards the 44-year-old male driver of the BMW.

As a result, the driver of the BMW was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he is being treated for irritation to the skin on his face.

The 19-year-old driver of the Mercedes was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and for possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid and currently remains in custody.

Anyone who witnessed the manner of driving of the vehicles prior to the incident happening or whilst the vehicles were pulled over in the slip road is asked to contact PC David Leen from Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting 165158.

The other incident concerns an alleged assault, also in Billingham.

The altercation took place on Wolviston Road, near to Whitehouse Road, at around 11.15am on Monday.

The 53-year-old male victim had been driving a blue Jaguar and the suspect had been driving a white Vauxhall combi van along the road prior to the altercation.

The driver of the van then assaulted the victim with an instrument, described as being similar to a trowel.

The victim suffered facial injuries and required stitches and glue to wounds on his ear, nose and forehead.

The suspect is described as a white male, aged in his mid-forties, around 5ft 9in or 5ft 10in tall and of stocky build.

Any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident is asked to contact Detective Constable Nicole Helgee from Stockton Operational Crime Team on the non-emergency number 101 quoting event number 162917.

In both cases independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.