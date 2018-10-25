Police are on the buses to prepare for emergencies

Bus company Go North East has donated a bus to Cleveland and Durham Police for training.

The double decker will be a key facility for more than 100 firearms officers and commanders across both forces, teaching them how to act when faced with crises and threats to the public.

Stephen King from Go North East hands over the bus to Inspector Karl Brown.

From hostage situations and working with negotiators, to containing a bus for the community’s safety and helping injured passengers, the vehicle provides a realistic space at the police’s tactical training centre for essential exercises and set-ups.

In return, the police delivered training to Go North East’s senior leadership team and will shortly be carrying out similar training to the company’s control room team on handling potentially difficult scenarios.

Inspector Karl Brown, of Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said: “Having a bus which has been used in real service makes our training more realistic.

"Officers will learn how to get on and navigate around the space of a bus, how to deal with subjects on-board, how to properly organise themselves when working in emergency incidents and how to react when found in a threatening situation.

"We are really grateful for the donation. It will enhance the effectiveness of our training, benefitting the officers and the public."

Stephen King, commercial director at Go North East, said: "Forging partnership of this nature, which not only benefit local people but our region in general, are of the utmost importance to us.

"What’s especially rewarding about this relationship with Cleveland and Durham Police is the ability for us to learn from one another and, for the ongoing support and training they have provided, we are extremely grateful.

"We’re extremely pleased our donated bus has become a key training tool for officers."