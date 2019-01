Police are appealing for help to to trace a missing 18-year-old.

Chu Quang Trung was last seen in Laurel Street in Middlesbrough at around 5.15pm on Thursday, January 3.

He has links to Hartlepool and may have links further afield and is likely to use trains to travel around.

He is described as a Vietnamese male, around 5ft 6in tall, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting event number 2110