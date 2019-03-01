Police called to accident at Dalton Park

Police were called to a one-vehicle accident at Dalton Park.
Police were called to a one-vehicle accident at Dalton Park.

Police have been called to a one-vehicle collision at Dalton Park.

Durham Constabulary were called at around 2pm to an accident involving one car at the busy retail park in Seaham.

No one is believed to be injured.

The road has now reopened.