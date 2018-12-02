Police called to round up 20 escaped cows from Hartlepool road in second incident in days

Police were called to round up escaped animals from a busy Hartlepool road for the second time in a week.

Officers were called to the B1277 Brenda Road in the town at about 8pm last night after a herd of cows got loose from its field.

The owner was contacted and came out to find about 20 cows wandering around the Tofts Road area.

The animals were safely led back to their pastures.

The incident followed one on Tuesday night where horses, sheep, goats and pigs were spotted wandering along Catcote Road in the town.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team posted on its Facebook page: "I think we can all agree that the officers involved are all experts in their field and deserve a pat on the back for their udderly brilliant work."