Police called to Wynyard Hall after party chaos

Police were called to a party at an exclusive hotel.

People on social media described fighting on the dance floor after the meal at a Brazilian-themed Winter Carnival party in the marquee at Wynyard Hall on Saturday night was served late.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman confirmed the force had been called to the hotel and was investigating a number of allegations of assault.

"We got there at about quarter to eleven in response to complaints of assault," she said.

"We have a number of people we need to speak to in order to obtain more details."