Police campaign launched after 128 shed break-ins in a month

Cleveland Police are launching a new campaign to help residents protect themselves against garage and shed burglaries.

There were an average of 128 of the break-ins a month across Cleveland between January 2017 and 2018.

Crime prevention events will be held in each local policing area including Hartlepool, on Friday, April 13.

Officers and staff from the team will offer crime prevention advice and hand out leaflets with helpful advice and tips.

Ryan Davey, from the crime prevention team, said: “It is really important that people take simple steps to help prevent them from becoming a victim of crime.

“Simple things like adding padlocks or lighting to a shed or adding an alarm to a garage can prevent it from being targeted.

“Other crime prevention tips include ensuring that property is marked, having photographs of valuable items and never leaving garden tools outside can also deter thieves.

“For ‘shed loads’ more crime prevention advice and tips, come along to an event and visit the Cleveland Police website.”

Opportunist shed and garage burglaries are said to be responsible for about half of a 100% increase witnessed in Hartlepool between October and December last year compared to the same period in 2016.

There were 286 in the quarter compared to 142 the previous year.

The crime prevention event in Hartlepool will be held at Tesco, in Burn Road, from 10am-2pm.