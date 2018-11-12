Police clampdown on uninsured drivers in week of action

Police say they are clamping down on uninsured drivers this week.

Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit will today join other police forces around the UK to help remove those without insurance from the roads, something which it says will help protect road users.

Operation Drive Insured will see officers out in force to stop uninsured drivers using the roads.

Uninsured drivers are often involved in a range of criminal activities.

Every year there are hundreds of incidents where an uninsured driver is found without a driving licence or using an untaxed or stolen vehicle.

Records also show a number of offenders are caught driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

A high number of collisions involve uninsured drivers.

In 2017, the Motor Insurers Bureau (MIB) received 11,000 claims from victims of uninsured drivers, with hundreds of people who had suffered catastrophic, life changing injuries.

MIB supports victims of uninsured and hit and run drivers by providing a last resort for claims and compensation.

The annual cost to compensate these victims comes to over £100million and is funded by the motor insurance premiums of all law-abiding motorists.

Sergeant Jonathan Stokeld, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said: “Driving without insurance is unacceptable and puts road users in danger.

"Not only are these people committing road traffic offences, but often they are also committing secondary offences such as drugs offences.

"Denying them the use of the roads can prevent further offending.

“Officers will make use of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology throughout this campaign to identify and stop motorists who may be uninsured.

"Any drivers found without insurance face having their vehicle seized on the spot, six points on their licence, a £300 fine and possible prosecution through court.”

Neil Drane, Head of Enforcement at MIB, said: “A driver with no valid insurance has no legal right to be on the road and removing them undoubtedly makes roads safer.

"The increased activity during Operation Drive Insured will play a significant support.”

If a member of the public suspects a person is driving without insurance, they can report it to Cleveland Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.