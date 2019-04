Police had to close a road following a crash last night.

Front Street and Milbank Terrace in Station Town, near Hutton Henry, had to be closed at about 10.30pm following an incident.

Durham Constabulary posted on its Facebook page: "Due to an RTC, there is a Road Closure at Front St / Milbank Terrace, Station Town.

"Emergency Services are currently on scene."

The force updated that the road was re-opened at 1am.

There are no details as to whether anyone was injured in the incident.