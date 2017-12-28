Police confirm Boxing Day incident at supermarket was attempted ram raid

Police investigating a report of an attempted burglary at a shop have confirmed a vehicle was used to batter the store's shutters.

Officers from Durham Constabulary were called to reports of a burglary at the Co-op in Church Road, Trimdon Village, in the early hours of Boxing Day morning.

It is believed the incident took place between 2.30am and 3am and the suspects used a vehicle to ram the store’s shutters in an attempt to access the business.

Anyone with any information on the attack should call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 54 of December 26.