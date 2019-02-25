Police force devastated after death of much-loved police dog

Durham Constabulary have announced that their beloved police dog has sadly died - just months after he retired.

The force has announced that PD Kaizer has died suddenly following a short illness.

The German Shepherd was a popular figure on social media and was well known from starring in Channel 5 show Police Interceptors.

The eight-year-old PD served with the force for six and a half years where his role was to help police officers to keep the people of County Durham safe.

He reitred from service back in November.

In a statement on Twitter the force said: "Devastated to announce that PD Kaizer was lost yesterday following a very short, serious but unexpected illness.

"Sleep well big fella, you’ll be missed by many."