Police forces join forces to target danger drivers

Two North East police forces are joining forces to clamp down on dangerous drivers.

Cleveland and Durham Police’s joint specialist operations unit will launch ‘Operation Dragoon’ to target motorists who put others at risk.

Following on from its success at Northumbria Police, the operation will target the criminal and anti-social use of the roads in the Cleveland and Durham area.

It will officially begin on tomorrow.

Ch Insp Graham Milne, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit (CDSOU) said: "We are continuing to identify and deal with high risk drivers; including those driving dangerously, without insurance, driving whilst disqualified or under the influence of drink or drugs, who pose a serious risk to themselves and innocent drivers.

"Their thoughtless behaviour will not be tolerated.

"Targeting these criminals is part of our day to day work but we will now do this under the Op Dragoon brand to promote what we do to keep our roads a safer place. We remain more committed than ever."

The forces are encouraging people to keep an eye on their social media pages and to follow #OpDragoon to see the everyday work carried out by their road policing unit.