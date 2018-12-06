Police hunt for 'sledgehammer' store raiders

Police are hunting a gang of men who allegedly used a sledgehammer and crowbar in a store robbery.

Officers were called at 8.45pm on Tuesday December 4 to Teesside Park's O2 store.

Four men wearing dark clothes, balaclavas and gloves gained entry to the store and threatened a security guard before making off empty handed.

Three of the men are between 5 foot 10 inches and 6 foot tall and one is slightly larger at around 6 foot 2 inches and with a heavier build.

The bigger man was wearing a two-tone jacket on which the body was a lighter colour blue than the sleeves. None of the men had local accents.

The men drove away in a dark blue Ford Kuga vehicle, which is a 4x4 model.

They headed from Teesside Park towards the A19. The car was recovered later that night after being abandoned in Acklam Road, Thornaby.

Detective Constable Joe Myers said: “This is a serious incident and we want to hear from anyone who might have spotted the car.

"Please call us on 101, quoting incident number 221884."