Police hunt missing boy, 12, from Hartlepool and his teen brother

Police are appealing for help to trace two brothers who have been reported as missing from home.

Tyla Keenan,12, was last seen at an address in Hartlepool around lunchtime yesterday.

He is white with a slight tan and has brown eyes and short light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a top of unknown description, navy blue trousers and green trainers.

His older brother Ethan Keenan, aged 15, also went missing from an address in Stockton at around the same time.

He is five foot five inches, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen the boys - who are probably together - or who knows where they are is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.