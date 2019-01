Police appealed for information to help trace the missing woman who was last seen in Hartlepool on Wednesday.

Hartlepool Police appealed for information to trace 21-year-old Abbey Fletcher, who was last seen in the Ivy Grove area of Hartlepool yesterday, Wednesday, January 23, at 5pm.

Police described Abbey as extremely vulnerable.

But now a Cleveland Police spokeswoman said: "Missing 21-year-old Abby Fletcher has now been located.

"Thank you for your assistance."