Police inquiry into Hartlepool charity finds no grounds for actiuon

A couple who started a creative arts charity after the death of their teenage son say they feel vindicated after a police investigation has finally ended.

Husband and wife Ian and Dawn McManus were the subject of an inquiry into financial allegations at Red Dreams which they launched in 2008 after the sudden death of their only child Kyle, 16, from a brain haemorrhage.

The charity worked with young people and mature people developing confidence, self-esteem and self-belief through the creative arts.

In January 2017 they said they were asked to leave the charity with no reason given.

Last month the couple were told that after 18 months the Crown Prosecution Service would not be bringing any charges.

They had to wait a further four weeks after the complainants appealed the decision under a Victims’ Right to Review scheme.

But Ian and Dawn have now been informed that no further action is to be taken.

The couple said they spoke voluntarily to police twice but were never arrested, bailed or cautioned.

They say they suffered 19 months of heartache, but are now focussed on making new not for profit community organisation Kyle’s Dream a success.

Ian, 48, said: “We are elated and feel vindicated, but at the same time are so sorry that the town lost such an impressive facility.

“Yet with the help we have been given and the continued support, we’re determined to make Kyle’s Dream just as impressive if not more so, because we have seen the difference an organisation like this can make to the lives of people of all ages and abilities.”

Kyle’s Dream, operates from the former Red Dreams building in Whitby Street South providing volunteer vocal, instrument and songwriting coaches, rehearsal rooms and a recording studio.

Dawn and Ian say they have been overwhelmed by the support they received from all over the country, but especially the local community.

Dawn, 47, said: “So many people were asking us to start again, and it was the strength and support given by those people, organisations and businesses that convinced us to open Kyle’s Dream.

“Within two weeks we had started to kit out the rooms, had equipment, instruments and furniture donated by people, I was in tears again.”

Kyle’s Dream are having an Open Day on Saturday, June 16, where all the volunteers will be on hand to show people around and answer questions.

If people sign up for sessions they will receive goody bags, and they can also sign up for a new talent competition Building The Dream.