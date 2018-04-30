Police Interceptors calendar raises thousands for charity

Police Interceptors fans have helped raise an arresting amount for charity.

The popular Channel 5 programme showcases the work of the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit (CDSOU) and regularly attracts more than a million viewers an episode as cameras capture cops driving high performance pursuit cars, along with highly trained police dogs and specialist firearms officers.

Sales of the Police Interceptors 2018 calendar raised £3,100 and will be divided between PawsUp, a benevolent fund to support retired police dogs, and The Police Treatment Centres which provides intensive treatment to thousands of injured and ill police officers every year.

Durham and Cleveland’s Chief Constables, Mike Barton and Mike Veale, congratulated their staff on the success of the show and subsequent charity work this week.

“What you see in just an hour on TV is what the team deal with day in and day out and I think the public gain a valuable insight into the unpredictable situations the Interceptors are often faced with," said Mr Barton.

"Our officers quickly became a hit with fans of the show and I would like to pay personal thanks to those involved as they give up a lot of their own time to attend community events and take part in fundraisers."

Mike Veale added: “It is tremendous that the calendar has raised so much money for charity through Police Interceptors showcasing the work of the CDSOU.

"I would like to thank everyone who has supported these worthy causes by purchasing a calendar, and supported the CDSOU as a whole throughout the show. I hope that fans are looking forward to another series of Police Interceptors."

PC Ian Squire, one of the show’s Interceptors and founder of PawsUp, said: "It’s been great to see so many dogs being utilised in this series with some old and new faces getting involved. It all helps to highlight the work the dogs do and shows the importance of their role in the CDSOU.

"We’re delighted that PawsUp has benefited from the sales of the calendar again. The money will go towards caring for retired dogs, giving owners a helping hand with vets bills and such like. It is a kind of pension pot for them really. A huge thanks to the public for their generosity and support.

"Some of our biggest fans are children, many of whom now hope to become budding police officers. Inspiring the next generation is at the pinnacle of what Police Interceptors is about for us. That kind of engagement is priceless."

A new series of Police Interceptors begins at 8pm tonight.