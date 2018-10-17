Police investigation launched after an attempted child abduction in Hartlepool

Police in Hartlepool have launched an investigation after the alleged attempted abduction of a 10-year-old boy.

Officers say a man attempted to grab the youngster yesterday morning as he walked along Milbank Road.

Now, police are appealing to the public for information about the incident.

A spokesman for Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team, said: "Police are appealing for information after a report that an attempt was made to grab a child in Hartlepool.

"The incident happened between 8am and 8.30am on Tuesday, October 16, on Milbank Road, Hartlepool.

"A 10-year-old boy was walking along Milbank Road when a male, described as being aged between 35 and 40 years old, of Asian appearance and wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a grey hooded top, approached the child and attempted to grab him.

"The boy ran off and the man headed back along Milbank Road towards Powlett Road."

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Alistair Snowdon, from Hartlepool Operational Crime Team, on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 190618.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 orwww.crimestoppers-uk.org.