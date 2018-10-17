Police issue urgent appeal to trace missing Hartlepool man

Police have launched an urgent appeal to trace a man missing from Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police say they are urgently appealing to trace missing 29-year-old Michael Kevin Simpson from the town.

Michael was reported missing this evening, Wednesday October 17,, and officers have concerns for his welfare.

He is described as a white male, around 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build with short, brown hair and a stubbly beard. He is possibly wearing a black Nike cap, black jacket and blue trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Michael or may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.