Police launch urgent appeal to help find missing man

Police are appealing for information to help find a missing man.

Officers are currently trying to find Andrew Mount, 43, from Middlesbrough, who has not been seen since the morning of Friday, June 15.

His family are concerned for his well-being.

Andrew is 6’3”, with a shaved head and glasses. He has various tattoos – on his left arm he has Monty, on his leg he has the Boro badge and on his right shoulder he has a skull.

He has three missing upper front teeth and is believed to be wearing a blue Adidas tracksuit top or other blue jacket, and dirty white trainers.

He may also have a white mountain bike with him.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "We would appeal for anyone who has seen Andrew, or who knows where he is, to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number quoting event 108013."