Police make three arrests in relation to Darlington v Hartlepool United cup match

Police have made three arrests in relation to tonight's Darlington v Hartlepool United game in the Durham Challenge Cup.
The game, which took place at Blackwell Meadows, saw Pools come from behind to win 2-1.
Darlington 1-2 Hartlepool United: Dramatic comeback sees Pools dump local rivals out of Durham Challenge Cup
Durham Police said three people had been arrested for minor public disorder offences.
A spokeswoman for the force said: "Three people have been arrested for minor public disorder offences.
"We want to pass on our thanks to fans for behaving this evening."