Police make three arrests in relation to Darlington v Hartlepool United cup match

Police have made three arrests in relation to tonight's Darlington v Hartlepool United game in the Durham Challenge Cup.

The game, which took place at Blackwell Meadows, saw Pools come from behind to win 2-1.

Darlington 1-2 Hartlepool United: Dramatic comeback sees Pools dump local rivals out of Durham Challenge Cup

Durham Police said three people had been arrested for minor public disorder offences.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Three people have been arrested for minor public disorder offences.

"We want to pass on our thanks to fans for behaving this evening."