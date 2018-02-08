Police name female student who died in an apparent crushing incident outside nightclub

A student who died following an incident in Durham last night has been named.

Olivia Burt, 20, from Hampshire, died after suffering fatal head injuries outside of Missoula night club in Durham.

Police were called to the Walkergate area of the city at about 11.50pm following reports of a student on the floor outside of the night club.

When officers arrived, she was being resuscitated by door staff before the ambulance service continued attempts to revive her. Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Superintendent Kevin Weir, from Durham Constabulary, said: "This was a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of Olivia during this incredibly sad time.

"A joint investigation is ongoing between ourselves and Durham County Council to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident."

The scene of the tragedy outside Missoula in Durham City. Credit: PA.

A post mortem examination carried out this afternoon confirmed that Olivia died as a result of head injuries.

It has been reported that eyewitnesses described how a woman was injured as people queued to get into the club.

She was apparently crushed after a barrier fell on top of her as people tried to get into the venue for the 'Game Over' event, advertised by Missoula as 'Durham's biggest student night'.

The North East Ambulance Service said Olivia had suffered a serious head injury and died at the scene.

Forensics officers in white suits were at the cordoned-off scene, and a blue police tent was positioned by barriers erected outside the venue.

White chairs had been knocked over and debris was strewn on the ground in the bar's outside area.

Missoula is in a busy area of bars and restaurants above the Wear.

Police expected to release more details later.

Owen Adams, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Colleges and Student Experience, Durham University, said: "We are extremely shocked and saddened by the death of a Durham University student in Durham City last night.

"We are offering support to students and staff.

"Our thoughts are with the student's family and friends at this very difficult time.

"We are unable to comment further on what is an ongoing police investigation."

A spokesperson at Missoula said. "A full investigation has been launched, working with the police and the company who provide our door staff, to fully understand what led to this terrible accident.

"Until that is concluded we are unable to comment further.

"Our thoughts are with the young lady’s family and friends."