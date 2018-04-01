Police name moped rider who died in crash

A man who died after his moped crashed in the early hours of this morning has been named by police as Keiran Edgar.

Cleveland Police have confirmed that 18-year-old Keiran was riding a moped which crashed on High Grange Avenue, at the junction of Casson Way, Billingham, around 5.35am today.

The fatal crash took place on High Grange Avenue in Billingham. Pic Google Maps.

Keiran suffered severe injuries in the single vehicle collision and died.

A police spokeswoman said: "An 18-year-old man sadly killed in a collision in this early hours of this morning, has been named as Keiran Edgar.

"The single vehicle collision happened at around 5.30am this morning on High Grange Avenue, at the junction of Casson Way, in Billingham.

"Keiran, who was riding the moped at the time of the incident, sadly suffered severe injuries.

"His family have been left devastated and have understandably asked for privacy at this difficult time.

"Officers would like to appeal for anyone who may have seen a moped being ridden around Billingham in the early hours or who may have captured it on private CCTV or dash cam to contact Sgt Jon Stokeld of the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit via the 101 number, quoting event CVP-18- 056377."