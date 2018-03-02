Police officer injured after collision involving drink driver

A drink driver ran into the back of a police car leaving an officer with serious injuries.

The police officer who was standing at the back of his BMW after stopping another motorist suffered a serious leg injury and flashbacks.

Prosecutor Harry Hadfield told Teesside Crown Court that the driver of a white Transit van, Lee Thompson, 30, was double the permitted drink-drive limit.

Thompson said later that he had no idea why he did not see the stationary police car on the Billingham bypass at 10.50pm on June 14 last year.

Mr Hadfield said that the officer had stopped an Audi A3 when suddenly the Audi driver shouted “watch out” as the Transit struck.

The Transit van made no attempt to move into the offside lane and there was no sound of braking, the court heard.

The officer said in a victim statement that he received injuries to his right leg and the left side of his head. He said that it left him worried for his police career because it had affected his confidence and caused him flashbacks about the incident.

Graham Silvester, defending, said Thompson, who had no previous convictions, apologised profusely to the officer for the injuries that he had caused.

Thompson, of Kings Road, Wingate, was given an eight months jail sentence suspended for two years with a four month curfew, 140 hours unpaid work, 10-days rehabilitation activity,

He was fined £1,500 and banned for 15 months and until he passes an extended driving test after admitting to dangerous driving, drink driving and no insurance.