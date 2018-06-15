Police officer’s national honour for helping crash victims’ families

A police officer has been commended for his work with bereaved families following fatal road traffic collisions.

PC Mick Woodhouse, who works within the joint Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, was a Highly Commended nominee in the Outstanding Officer category at a ceremony held by campaign group Brake at the Houses of Parliament in London.

Mick has served as an officer for over 26 years and has worked within roads policing since 1995.

He has assisted numerous families, including from Hartlepool and East Durham, by taking on the role of Family Liaison Officer alongside his daily duties as a Forensic Collision Investigator.

Family Liaison Officers are experienced and specially-trained officers who act as a link between police and bereaved families, offering support and advice when a family member has been seriously injured or killed and ensuring families are treated with compassion and sensitivity.

PC Woodhouse said: “I am very honoured and humbled to have been nominated by my peers for this award and to be recognised by Brake and invited to London to receive this award.”

Inspector Jon Curtis, strategic road policing inspector, said: “Mick has gone above and beyond his duties to assist families that have been left devastated by the death of a loved one. He has not only investigated collisions but he has also taken the time to explain his findings to families and help them to understand why and how a family member has died. Mick has dealt with a multitude of incidents both locally and abroad over the years and his commitment is unwavering.”