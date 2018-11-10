Police patrols outside schools as parking crackdown continues

Checks have been made outside schools as a community beat team ensure youngsters are kept safe.

This week, members of Hartlepool Community Safety team continued with Operation Roachford in an attempt to tackle parking issues at schools across Hartlepool.

A spokesman said: "Officers patrolled the areas around West View Primary School and English Martyrs School during the start and finishing times of school following complaints regarding inconsiderate parking.

"We would like to remind anyone dropping children off at schools across Hartlepool to park with consideration to ensure the safety of all children."

Anyone with concerns they would like to pass onto Cleveland Police can call 101.