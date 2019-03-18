Police plea after driver injured in four-vehicle collision

Police are appealing for information after a four-vehicle crash which left a motorist seriously injured.

Durham Police say the driver of a purple Ford Fiesta was taken to hospital after the vehicle apparently lost control and collided with three other cars.

The air ambulance was also called following the incident on the B1278, at the junction of Salter's Lane and Wynyard Road, in Trimdon Village.

The other vehicles involved were a blue Fiat 500, Vauxhall Vivaro and a Peugeot expert.

Initial reports suggested three other people were also injured.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta, whose identity has not been revealed, was heading northwards when the accident took place on Friday, March 8, around 9am.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, anyone with dashcam footage or anyone who saw the Ford fiesta being driven prior to the collision to come forward.

Call PC Dave Brawn on 101 with any information.