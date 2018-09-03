Police plea after Hartlepool burglary

Police are appealing for help in tracing items stolen in a night-time burglary.

An iPad, mobile phone and food items were reportedly taken from the premises in Dorset Street, off Oxford Road, Hartlepool, .on Saturday, August 25, at 11pm.

A 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of burglary and was released under investigation.

Inquiries are ongoing and any witnesses or anyone who may have been offered the stolen items for sale are asked to contact PC Becky Alderson on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 157078.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.