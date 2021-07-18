Police presence on Hartlepool beach is not related to search for Matthew Sherrington
Police say their presence on Hartlepool beach is not connected to the search for missing teenager Matthew Sherrington.
Matthew, 14, has not been seen since Thursday evening, July 15.
He was reported missing to police after he was last seen in the water near Steetley Pier.
A search operation involving Cleveland Police, Coastguard search teams, the Coastguard helicopter and volunteer crews with the RNLI’s all-weather and inshore lifeboats was carried out over night but was scaled down on Friday morning.
Cleveland police has Tweeted today that officers are on the beach in the area of Newburn Bridge but say they are attending an unrelated matter, of which they are not releasing any further details at this time.
Police have issued a statement ruling out any link with the search for Matthew after speculation on social media and reports of members of the public attending the scene this morning, Sunday. July 18.