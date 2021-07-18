Police presence on Hartlepool beach is not related to search for Matthew Sherrington

Matthew, 14, has not been seen since Thursday evening, July 15.

He was reported missing to police after he was last seen in the water near Steetley Pier.

A search operation involving Cleveland Police, Coastguard search teams, the Coastguard helicopter and volunteer crews with the RNLI’s all-weather and inshore lifeboats was carried out over night but was scaled down on Friday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland police has Tweeted today that officers are on the beach in the area of Newburn Bridge but say they are attending an unrelated matter, of which they are not releasing any further details at this time.

Police have issued a statement ruling out any link with the search for Matthew after speculation on social media and reports of members of the public attending the scene this morning, Sunday. July 18.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Hartlepool Mail has been in town since 1877, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.