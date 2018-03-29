Police probe after death of nine-year-old girl

A schoolgirl's sudden death is being investigated by police.

Cleveland Police has confirmed inquiries are under way following the tragedy.

The emergency services were called to a house in Wynyard, on the outskirts of Hartlepool, leading police to respond to a report of a nine-year-old's sudden death.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “Police attended the sudden death of a nine-year-old girl at an address in the Wynyard area at around 7.50pm yesterday evening, Wednesday, March 28.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post mortem examination is due to take place early next week.

“Our thoughts are with the young girl's family and friends at this difficult time."