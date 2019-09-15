Police probe 'unexplained death' following reports of a man's body found in a house in Hartlepool
Police are investigating after it was reported that a man's body was found in a property in Hartlepool.
Cleveland Police officers were called at 11.57am on Sunday, September 15.
This followed reports of a man found inside a property in Charterhouse Street, off Oxford Road.
A cordon is in place as police investigate the incident and officers have described the death as ‘unexplained’.
A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: “Police were called at 11.57am following reports of a man found deceased in a property in Charterhouse Street, Hartlepool.
“A cordon is in place as officers begin to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death which is unexplained.”
A blue tent has been set up in the street, partly on the road and over the pavement close to properties in the terraced street.
Several police vehicles are parked in the street and there are officers manning a cordon at either end.
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 159141.