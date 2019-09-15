Police probe 'unexplained death' following reports of a man's body found in a house in Hartlepool

Police are investigating after it was reported that a man's body was found in a property in Hartlepool.

By Tony Gillan
Sunday, 15th September 2019, 17:42 pm
Updated 2 minutes ago
Police probe 'unexplained death' following reports of a man's body found in a house in Hartlepool

Cleveland Police officers were called at 11.57am on Sunday, September 15.

This followed reports of a man found inside a property in Charterhouse Street, off Oxford Road.

A cordon is in place as police investigate the incident and officers have described the death as ‘unexplained’.

Police have described the man's death as unexplained.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: “Police were called at 11.57am following reports of a man found deceased in a property in Charterhouse Street, Hartlepool.

“A cordon is in place as officers begin to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death which is unexplained.”

A blue tent has been set up in the street, partly on the road and over the pavement close to properties in the terraced street.

Several police vehicles are parked in the street and there are officers manning a cordon at either end.

Cleveland Police have cordoned off the area.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 159141.