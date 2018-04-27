Police recover £7,000 worth of stolen tools

Tools worth more than £7,000 which were stolen during two night raids have been recovered.

Durham Constabulary said one man from Peterlee has been charged with handling stolen goods and further suspects are still being investigated.

Some of the tools which were stolen.

The property was recovered on April 25, as part of an ongoing investigation into a string of thefts from motor vehicles in the Peterlee, Easington and Seaham areas.

The thefts took place overnight on April 16 and 17, with a number of commercial vehicles targeted for the high-value joinery and construction equipment inside.

DC Daniel Marshall, of Peterlee CID, said: “These thefts have had a massive impact on the victims that goes beyond just the financial loss of the tools. With many of them being tradespeople, they rely on these tools to earn a living, and have had to turn away work.

“It’s great to be able to return the items to the victims, and I hope that now they’ll be able to get back on with their normal lives.”

DI Lee Gosling, also of Peterlee CID, added: “Leaving tools in vans overnight, although convenient, is not advisable.

“Perpetrators are often opportunistic, and our advice is not to make things easy for them. If you see somebody trying car doors or otherwise acting suspiciously, please don’t hesitate to contact us on 101.”