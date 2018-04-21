Police recover three stolen cars in Hartlepool chase

A Hartlepool police chase resulted in three stolen cars being stopped as they were fleeing the town.

The three vehicles, all Ford Fiestas, were caught by officers from Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit early this morning.

A spokesman for the unit, said: "One of the vehicles unfortunately lost control and crashed while the other two vehicles had their front tyres stung and limped to a stop."

He said at one point one of the vehicles ended up going the wrong way onto the A19 and being stopped by an unmarked police vehicle.

The spokesman said: "The driver was detained after a short foot chase and with the assistance of dog section two more males were also detained from another vehicle."

Offences these males were arrested on suspicion of were theft of motor vehicle, drink driving, drug driving, dangerous driving, failure to stop for police, having no insurance and no licence.