Police recruiting volunteers to help at incidents, patrol streets and solve basic crimes

A police force is recruiting volunteers to help patrol streets, solve crimes and take part in operations.

"Positive, public-spirited people" are being sought for the new Police Community Support Volunteers (PCSVs) scheme run by the Durham Constabulary.

The force said the new role will see successful volunteers support frontline policing in neighbourhoods across County Durham, where they will be mentored by fulltime officers.

PCSVs will take part in foot patrol, help solve basic crime enquiries, assist in local incidents and get to the heart of neighbourhood issues.

Inspector Kevin Tuck, from Durham Constabulary, said they will also support police during planned operations, local events and other initiatives, and will work with victims and witnesses where appropriate.

“This is a brand new volunteering role which will give ordinary people the chance to do something extraordinary in their communities," he said.

“We’re looking for positive, public-spirited people to volunteer in the heart of their local communities and build relationships with those who live and work there.

“Successful candidates will be given support and training within neighbourhood teams to strengthen community links, providing additional visibility, reassurance and familiarity.

“This non-confrontational role is a great opportunity for people to give something back to their community, while making friends and developing life skills.”

A key part of volunteers' roles will be to build positive relationships with the local community and support local initiatives, like Community Speed Watch and PACT priorities (Police and Communities Together).

Applicants must be able to commit a minimum of four hours a week for at least 18 months. Candidates will also be subject to a selection procedure and vetting process.

Ron Hogg, Police, Crime and Victims’ Commissioner for County Durham and Darlington, said: “I am very excited about this innovative initiative. It will give people the opportunity to make a real difference by working alongside front line officers and providing valuable reassurance and visibility within our communities.”

Successful volunteers will be based within a neighbourhood beat team and will be supported by fulltime officers. Travel expenses, uniform and training is provided.

For more information, visit durham.police.uk, or call 101 and ask to speak to a neighbourhood inspector or ask for Sarah Jones in the HR department.