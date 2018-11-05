Police release further details as they search for man after incident at Peterlee's Asda supermarket

Officers who have issued an appeal to track down a man following an incident at a town's supermarket have issued more information as their search continues.

Police were called to the Asda store in Peterlee at around 6.15pm on Friday and issued a call for members of the public to help them in their inquires.

One of the images released by police in Peterlee as part of the investigation into the suspected theft at the town's Asda store.

Today, Durham Constabulary has confirmed they were responding to a report of a theft.

It is believed a man has put a number of bottles of spirits into a basket and left the store without making any attempt to pay.

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Pc Alan Riddell, of Peterlee Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are keen to identify the person in the pictures.

“If anyone has any information, can they please get in touch?"

Anyone with information is asked to ring Pc Riddell on 101, quoting Incident reference number DHM-02112018-0392.