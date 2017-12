Police have released a photo of a male they would like to question.

Officers in Peterlee have made an appeal to trace a male they would like to speak to in relation to an incident at Wheatley Hill Service Station on December 13.

It is believed that he is called Jordan and has links to the Easington Lane or Shiney Row area.

If anyone has information, or recognises him, they can contact PC 1977 JONES on 101.