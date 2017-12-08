Police release picture of man they are seeking in relation to rape of teenage girl in Hartlepool

Police have appealed for help in tracing a man after a teenage girl was raped in Hartlepool.

Detectives have released images of Heman Mohammed Tahir, who they want to speak to about an alleged attack at The Windmill pub earlier this year.

CCTV image released after the rape of a teenage girl in Hartlepool,

Police fear he may have travelled to the London area.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: "Police are appealing to trace a man they want to speak to in connection with the rape of a girl in Hartlepool.

"Twenty-four-year-old Heman Mohammed Tahir is believed to have left the Cleveland area and travelled to London but his whereabouts are unknown.

"The incident is reported to have happened overnight on Tuesday, September 26 into Wednesday, September 27, at The Windmill in Dalton Piercy, Hartlepool."

Police at the scene in September

Police initially said they were investigating two allegations of rape at the pub, with a woman also attacked.

Two men, aged 36 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of rape and released while inquiries are ongoing.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police said: "Police have received two allegations of rape on a girl and a woman, which are reported to have taken place at The Windmill in Dalton Piercy, Hartlepool, overnight on Tuesday, September 26 into Wednesday, September 27.

"Two men aged 36 and 37 have been arrested on suspicion of rape and released under investigation whilst inquiries continue."



Anyone with information regarding Heman Mohammed Tahir's whereabouts or anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.