Police renew appeal to find missing Hartlepool street performer

Police have renewed their appeal to find a Hartlepool street performer who has been missing since New Year's Day.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of 38-year-old Michael Scully who was reported missing from the town a week ago.

Michael last spoke to family on New Year’s Day.

It is not known what he was last seen wearing but he often wore a tweed coat and has dark, collar length hair.

He is likely to have been wearing trainers.

Michael is a street performer who has been known to busk, juggle and perform flame-throwing stunts in Hartlepool, so police say he may be recognisable to people for that reason.

He was living in Hartlepool, close to Jesmond Road, but he has been known to travel to both Manchester and London.

Cleveland Police are keen to hear from anyone who may know his whereabouts.

Those with information should call the force on the 101 line.





