Police search for missing County Durham woman with links to South Shields

Police are appealing for information to help find a missing woman from County Durham who may be in South Shields.

Mandy Gibson, 32, was reported missing from her home in Murton on Saturday, April 21.

Mandy, who has connections to the South Shields area, was last seen on Friday evening wearing black Adidas leggings and a pink north face T-Shirt.

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and are appealing for information to help find her.

A spokesman from Durham Constabulary said: "If anyone sees Mandy, or has information as to where she might be, they are asked to contact Durham Police on '101' quoting incident 56 of the 21st April."