Police search for stolen bike as officers help mark up people's property at drop-in

An appeal has been issued to trace a bike snatched from outside a bank.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team is asking for information after the ladies Carrera mountain bike, like the one pictured, was stolen from Barclays Bank in York Road in the town at around 3pm yesterday.

A spokesman for the team said; "Due to incidents such as this, the Community Safety Team will be completing a property marking session at Hartlepool Police Station between 11am and 1pm today.

"If you would like to have your bike, scooter, hoverboard or pretty much anything else marked with your name, postcode etc just bring it along and enquire at front desk.

"There will be an opportunity to sign up to the Cleveland Connected service also.

"If you have any information with regards to the theft or the current location of this bike please contact Cleveland Police."

The force can be contacted on 101, with callers asked to quote reference number SE18097882 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.